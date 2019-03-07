Pizza Ranch final site plan up for review

Friday, a City of La Crosse special committee will look over the final plans for a new pizza restaurant.

The Commercial/Multi-Family Design Review Committee will review the plans for a Pizza Ranch. The development would be located at 3119 Highway 16, near the La Crosse Wellness Center.

It will be the first Pizza Ranch restaurant in La Crosse County.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.