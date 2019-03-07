Pizza Ranch final site plan up for review
Friday, a City of La Crosse special committee will look over the final plans for a new pizza restaurant.
The Commercial/Multi-Family Design Review Committee will review the plans for a Pizza Ranch. The development would be located at 3119 Highway 16, near the La Crosse Wellness Center.
It will be the first Pizza Ranch restaurant in La Crosse County.
