Pints for Polio to help eradicate deadly virus

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - According to the World Health Organization, 80% of the world's population lives Polio free. But thousands of children in the world still suffer from the deadly virus.

Thursday was World Polio Day and ten Rotary clubs along with seven local bars came together in a fight against the illness.

Pints for Polio is a fundraiser that donates $1 for every beer purchased at participating taverns.

Polio is now only found in three countries, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria. Events like these bring the world one step closer to eradicating Polio.

"Polio is a disease that has impacted many, many families, and friends through the years," said Tami Woods, President of La Crosse Downtown Rotary. "We hope to raise a lot of money to go towards our common effort to eradicate Polio. We are this close to making it happen."

Participating taverns include:

608 Brewing Company, Big Al's, The Crow, Howies, Turtle Stack Brewery and The Wired Rooster in Caledonia. The public is invited to any and all the Pints for Polio venues.



