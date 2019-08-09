News

Pilot killed when crop-duster crashes in northeast Iowa

Posted: Aug 09, 2019 07:27 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 07:27 AM CDT

​​​​​​​ SUMNER, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say the pilot of a crop-dusting plane died when it crashed just short of a building in northeast Iowa's Bremer County.

The fiery crash occurred around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, a few yards north of Iowa Highway 93 in Sumner. Witnesses say the plane clipped a streetlight before hitting a tree and bursting into flames.

The pilot was identified as 56-year-old David Baker, who lived in Swedesburg.

The crash cause is being investigated.
 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars