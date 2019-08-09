Pilot killed when crop-duster crashes in northeast Iowa
SUMNER, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say the pilot of a crop-dusting plane died when it crashed just short of a building in northeast Iowa's Bremer County.
The fiery crash occurred around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, a few yards north of Iowa Highway 93 in Sumner. Witnesses say the plane clipped a streetlight before hitting a tree and bursting into flames.
The pilot was identified as 56-year-old David Baker, who lived in Swedesburg.
The crash cause is being investigated.
