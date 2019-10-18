Pilot killed, pickup driver injured in Wisconsin crash

FreeImages.com/Julie Elliott-Abshire 1. Sigma Alpha Epsilon (Arizona State University) -- A prospective member of this chapter drowned in December last year after a night of binge drinking at a fraternity event. Then in May, one of their own was dropped off in front of the local ER with a sticky note on his body. His blood-alcohol level was five times the legal limit.

LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (AP) - Sheriff's officials say the pilot of a small plane was killed and the driver of a pickup truck was critically injured in a collision near a private airfield in eastern Wisconsin.

Authorities say the pilot of the fixed-wing, single-engine plane was coming in for a landing in Ledgeview on Thursday afternoon when it struck the pickup, which was traveling west on a Brown County highway.

The pilot, who was from Ledgeview, died at the scene. The driver of the pickup, who is from the Greenleaf area, was rushed to the hospital.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office sent its crash reconstruction unit to the scene near Green Bay. Federal aviation officials are also investigating.

