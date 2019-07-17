News

Pilot injured when crop-dusting helicopter crashes in Iowa

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 07:47 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 07:47 AM CDT

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a pilot was injured when his crop-dusting helicopter crashed in western Iowa.

The crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, a couple of miles (3.2 kilometers) south of the Council Bluffs Municipal Airport.

Pottawattamie County Sheriff Jeff Denker says the pilot was taken to a Council Bluffs hospital for treatment. The pilot's name hasn't been released.

The crash cause is being investigated.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars