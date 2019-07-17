Pilot injured when crop-dusting helicopter crashes in Iowa
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a pilot was injured when his crop-dusting helicopter crashed in western Iowa.
The crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, a couple of miles (3.2 kilometers) south of the Council Bluffs Municipal Airport.
Pottawattamie County Sheriff Jeff Denker says the pilot was taken to a Council Bluffs hospital for treatment. The pilot's name hasn't been released.
The crash cause is being investigated.
