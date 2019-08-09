Physical encouraged for all students ahead of school year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The WIAA requires that physicals are performed every two years for athletes.

A physical exam is required within the past three years for athletes in Minnesota.

But physical examinations for kids are recommended more frequently by area pediatricians, even if they aren't preparing to compete in sports.

"Childhood and adolescents are times of really rapid growth and change, so we do recommend that you check in regularly with your child's provider, health care provider. So we recommend that after age two that children and adolescence are seen yearly," said Anna Jackson, Gundersen Health System pediatrician.

Information about sports physical requirements for Wisconsin high school athletes is available on the WIAA website.



