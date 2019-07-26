Petition to move Halloween gaining traction
There is a petition circulating asking that the Halloween holiday be moved.
Tens of thousands of people have signed the petition hoping to move Halloween from October 31 to the last Saturday of October.
The petition was launched on change.org by the nonprofit Halloween and Costume Association.
The group says such a move would make the Halloween celebration safer and less-stressful.
As of Thursday evening, more than 63,000 people had signed the petition.
Halloween traces its roots to All Hallow's Eve, which started as a pagan festival celebrated by the Celts thousands of years ago.
