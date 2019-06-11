News

Person survives after falling from Grandad Bluff

Injured person falls between 20-80 feet

By:

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 10:28 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 10:46 PM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - A person who fell down Grandad Bluff anywhere from 20 to 80 feet down is in stable condition Monday night.

Authorities received a call about the incident shortly before 7:30 pm on Monday.

According to the La Crosse police department, the unidentified person was at the base of the bluff when first responders reached them. 

The person did have significant injuries from the fall and was transported to Gundersen Health System for treatment.

This is a developing situation and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars