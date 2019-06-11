Person survives after falling from Grandad Bluff

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - A person who fell down Grandad Bluff anywhere from 20 to 80 feet down is in stable condition Monday night.

Authorities received a call about the incident shortly before 7:30 pm on Monday.

According to the La Crosse police department, the unidentified person was at the base of the bluff when first responders reached them.

The person did have significant injuries from the fall and was transported to Gundersen Health System for treatment.

This is a developing situation and will be updated as more information becomes available.

