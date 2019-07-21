People of all abilities go fishing as part of No Limits: Ability Awareness Week

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Disability Action Network held an Accessible Fishing event at Chad Erickson Memorial Park in La Crosse on Sunday.

The North American Squirrel Association provided fishing supplies and assistance for the event.

60 fishing poles were given away to anglers, and they did not need a fishing license to participate.

Nate Hundt, a board member for DAN, said people with disabilities add to their community, and events like this help the community embrace people of all abilities.

"Being able to enjoy the outdoors, being able to enjoy camaraderie with others and socialization is a part of everybody's life, and it's an important need for all of us," said Hundt.

All week DAN is holding event as part of "No Limits: Ability Awareness Week." You can find a list of events on their Facebook page.

