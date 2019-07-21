People of all abilities go fishing as part of No Limits: Ability Awareness Week
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Disability Action Network held an Accessible Fishing event at Chad Erickson Memorial Park in La Crosse on Sunday.
The North American Squirrel Association provided fishing supplies and assistance for the event.
60 fishing poles were given away to anglers, and they did not need a fishing license to participate.
Nate Hundt, a board member for DAN, said people with disabilities add to their community, and events like this help the community embrace people of all abilities.
"Being able to enjoy the outdoors, being able to enjoy camaraderie with others and socialization is a part of everybody's life, and it's an important need for all of us," said Hundt.
All week DAN is holding event as part of "No Limits: Ability Awareness Week." You can find a list of events on their Facebook page.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Wisconsin abbey names 22 priests accused of sexual abuse
- Sen. Baldwin is part of bipartisan effort to build more resilient roads
- Doctors: Wisconsin e-cigarette tax not high enough to deter kids
- Minnesota Community has new accessible playground thanks to local alumni
- People of all abilities go fishing as part of No Limits: Ability Awareness Week
- North side drivers may need to find new parking spots
- Storms don't stop Trempealeau County Fair fun
- La Crosse Airport event is turning back the propellers of time
- 11 rural Wisconsin hospitals stopped delivering babies
- Power restored to most Xcel Energy customers after widespread outages