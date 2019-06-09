People in Winona get hands on experience with a soldier's life in World War II

WINONA, Min. (WBKT) - The Winona Sportsmen's Club held a Memorial Firearms Shoot on Saturday in honor of the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

People could buy tickets to shoot four kinds of rifles as well as two machine guns that were used by allied and axis armies.

People could talk with reenactors and look at recreations of World War II encampments.

Jon Gossardt, an event coordinator and reenactor, said the Memorial Firearms Shoot helps fill gaps in what is taught in history lessons.

"We need to appreciate the efforts that the World War II veterans, and that generation in general, went through to allow us to be here as we are now," said Gossardt.

World War II veterans could shoot for free at the event.

All firing was closely supervised, and eye and ear protection were required.

