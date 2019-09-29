People in Maple Leaf Parade march, drive and dance more than two miles through La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Maple Leaf Parade took off on its 2.3 mile route on Saturday, starting on the north side of Copeland Park near the Black River.

More than 120 parade units continued down Copeland Avenue past the La Crosse River, where they turned onto Second Street.

Military groups, non-profits, marching bands, businesses and more made their way to the finish at King Street near the Mighty Mississippi.

Ian Matchett and Steven Gamroth, a couple of parade-goers, talked about what makes Oktoberfest "Das Beste".

"Easily the people," said Matchett.

"The People are so nice and generous to everybody. Everybody is, you know, in a good mood. They're ready to have a great time,” said Gamroth.

“It's just a fantastic time," said Matchett.

Gamroth added, "Honestly, you'll never meet any nicer people than here, right here in Wisconsin."

If you missed the parade, or want to watch it again, you can find News 8's coverage our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/news8000/.

