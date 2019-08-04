People Fest makes its return in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The second annual People Fest just was at Riverside Park on Sunday.

There was food and entertainment from a variety of cultural groups in our area.

Groups of Irish and Hmong dancers performed at the event. There were also performances from musicians and actors.

People could learn more about different cultures in our area at informational booths from local organization inside a tent, or just by talking to other fest-goers.

"Sometimes we don't know a lot about a culture different than ours. This event gives you the opportunity to talk to people, to talk to an individual, so that we know that we have to much more things similar than differences," said Arlette Rodriguez-Miller, the executive director of the Greater La Crosse Area Diversity Council.

People fest is hosted by the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration. It is free and open to the public.

