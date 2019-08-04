People Fest makes its return in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The second annual People Fest just was at Riverside Park on Sunday.
There was food and entertainment from a variety of cultural groups in our area.
Groups of Irish and Hmong dancers performed at the event. There were also performances from musicians and actors.
People could learn more about different cultures in our area at informational booths from local organization inside a tent, or just by talking to other fest-goers.
"Sometimes we don't know a lot about a culture different than ours. This event gives you the opportunity to talk to people, to talk to an individual, so that we know that we have to much more things similar than differences," said Arlette Rodriguez-Miller, the executive director of the Greater La Crosse Area Diversity Council.
People fest is hosted by the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration. It is free and open to the public.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Investigators looking into cause of three fires in La Crosse neighborhood
- Jordy Nelson officially retires with Green Bay Packers
- $3.8 million paving project starting Monday in Dakota
- Governor Evers asking FEMA to look into effects of severe storms
- New bell at rural Wisconsin school honors legacy of three community members
- People Fest makes its return in La Crosse
- More than 300 racers get unique challenge during Hixon Forest Epic
- ACLU concerned about surveillance balloons over Midwest
- Annual concert returns to support Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse
- Walmart and Salvation Army team up for Stuff the Bus