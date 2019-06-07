Pedestrian safety reminders as student begin summer break

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - More kids are traveling along area roads, leading to safety reminders from the La Crosse Police Department.

Several school districts in our area are wrapping up their school year.

That means kids are out and more active in the community.

Pedestrians are reminded to use cross walks and look both ways before crossing a street.

And drivers should drive cautiously and within speed limits.

"Watch for those kids as they're out there and enjoying their summer time off, and just be really aware that sometimes those little ones aren't necessarily always paying attention, that's why it's so important for those drivers to do just that," said La Crosse Police sergeant Tom Walsh.

Thursday marked the first day of summer vacation for students from the School District of La Crosse.



