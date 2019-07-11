News

Pearl Street Brewery to host Hops and Hot Rods event

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBKT) - Pearl Street Brewery, Koenig Performance Body & Paint Inc. and the Sprout for Kids Foundation are hosting Hops and Hot Rods July 20, 2019 at the Pearl Street Brewery from noon- 6:00 p.m.

Hops and Hot Rods will feature a car show, food trucks and live music. Cost is $10 and proceeds will benefit the Central High School Auto Shop Program.

Registration is currently open for showing vehicles; The event is open to all makes and models. Register your vehicle here.

 

