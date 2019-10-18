Pearl Street Brewery hosts retirement party for Brewmaster Randy Hughes
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A retirement party is scheduled for Brewmaster Randy Hughes, who is celebrating 42 years in the brewing industry.
Pearl Street Brewery, located at 1401 Saint Andrew Street, will host the event Saturday, October 19, from 1 to 5 p.m.
At 3 p.m, Rep. Billings and Sen. Shilling will present Hughes a Legislative Citation for his long career in the brewing industry.
The event is free and open to the public.
Hughes spent 24 years as the Brewmaster at City Brewing and was involved in Between the Bluffs Beer, Wine, and Cheese Festival and the annual tapping of the Golden Keg at La Crosse Oktoberfest for many years.
City Brewing employees may receive 1 free pint of the "Randy Hughes: Last Fest Bier" a marzen-style Oktoberfest Lager with employee I.D (while supplies last).
