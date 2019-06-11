PAW Patrol Live! coming to La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBKT) - PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" is coming to the La Crosse Center December 10 & 11.
Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present this action-packed, music-filled live show starring the heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool television show. Tickets for all three performances go on sale June 21 and can be purchased at www.PAWPatrolLive.com
Tickets start at $20.50. Tickets are available at the La Crosse Center Box Office or online at www.ticketmaster.com. Additional fees and special offers may apply. A limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) Packages are available, starting at $106.50. Package features premium show seating, a commemorative lanyard, and an after-show Meet & Greet with PAW Patrol Live! walk-around characters.
