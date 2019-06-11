News

PAW Patrol Live! coming to La Crosse

By:

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 12:15 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 12:15 PM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBKT) - PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" is coming to the La Crosse Center December 10 & 11.

Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present this action-packed, music-filled live show starring the heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool television show. Tickets for all three performances go on sale June 21 and can be purchased at www.PAWPatrolLive.com

Tickets start at $20.50. Tickets are available at the La Crosse Center Box Office or online at www.ticketmaster.com. Additional fees and special offers may apply. A limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) Packages are available, starting at $106.50. Package features premium show seating, a commemorative lanyard, and an after-show Meet & Greet with PAW Patrol Live! walk-around characters.

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars