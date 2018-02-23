Passengers OK when plane slides off Green Bay airport runway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - A United flight diverted from the Twin Cities in Minnesota slid off an icy runway at Green Bay's Austin Straubel (STRAH'-bel) International Airport.

Officials say there were no injuries among the 180 passengers and seven crew members on board United 878 when it slid about 250 feet (76 meters) off a runway about 3 a.m. Friday.

Airport director Tom Miller said in a statement the flight originated in Houston, Texas and was headed for Minneapolis-St. Paul. It was diverted to Madison because of bad weather conditions. The plane was on the ground for about 45 minutes in Madison and then headed to Green Bay.

Miller says everyone on the plane exited using a portable set of stairs. They were taken to the terminal by bus where alternative transportation is being arranged.

