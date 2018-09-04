Parents reminded to check for lice as students head back to school

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Millions of people become infected with head lice each year. It can be passed more easily from one person to the next when in close contact.

As children head back to school, parents should be especially careful if they believe their child has lice. They can give it to someone else playing out on the playground or sharing hair accessories.

Head lice generally doesn't cause any serious disease but it can be very itchy and cause inflammation.

Health experts say if your child does get head lice, you'll need certain medications and a special brush to treat it.

"And you need to take small sections of the hair and look for those little white particles that are clinging to the hair shaft close to the scalp and with that comb, comb it out," said Marilyn Michels, infection preventionist at Gundersen Health System.

Michels said using conditioner before using the medication can make it less effective.

More information about the spread of lice can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website.