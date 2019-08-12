Paddle the Mississippi backwaters
WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - Join Refuge Ranger Ed on a paddle through the backwaters of the Upper Mississippi National Wildlife and Fish Refuge (Refuge) near Winona, MN on Saturday, August 24 at 10:00 a.m.
The two-hour paddle adventure will take place at the Verchota Boat Landing, located at 27988 Harbor Drive near Winona between the Lock and Dam 5A spillway and Minnesota City Boat Club.
Pre-registration is required by 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 21 by emailing or calling Ranger Ed Lagace at 507-494-6236 or ed_lagace@fws.gov.
The Refuge will provide canoes, paddles, and PFDs for your use, or you can bring your own equipment. This paddle is recommended for moderate to experienced individuals.
