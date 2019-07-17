Organizers keeping livestock cool during La Crosse Interstate Fair

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) - It's the opening day of the 129th annual La Crosse Interstate Fair. With highs in the low to mid 90s throughout the week, the fair is taking many precautions when it comes to keeping people and animals cool.

Tyson Labus and his brother Landon have been preparing their gal, Snickers, for the big day.

"We've been working hard, walking and brushing and cleaning our pig for the past couple months or so," said Tyson, a 4-H club member.

Showing off Snickers is his favorite part about being in the organization.

"I've been a member of 4-H for two years," Tyson said.

But now that they're at the big show, they've got to keep Snickers cold because pigs don't sweat like people do.

"We like to put ice in their water, and we also like to use little squirt guns almost to keep them cool," Tyson said.

It comes as no surprise that it could reach up 99 degrees during the fair.

"Like everybody says, it's fair week, and it's hot. That's typical for us," said Jody Hoyer, a board member for the La Crosse County Agricultural Society.

There are hundreds of animals at the fairgrounds during the five-day event.

"[There are] lots of livestock, dairy, beef, goats sheep, horses," Hoyer said.

Organizers with the La Crosse County Agricultural Society have made sure all the barns have certain amenities.

"There's a lot of fans going, especially on the animals. They'll have water supplied for them," Hoyer said.

Just like people, the animals need to be as comfortable as possible.

"It's important to keep them cool, or they'll get overheated and overwhelmed. They just stay calmer when they're cool," Tyson said.

Besides all the other attractions at the fairgrounds, judging for the various livestock will happen throughout the course of the fair. More information about the free fair and the attractions can be found on its website.

