Organizers cap Bike Week off with a scavenger hunt

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - La Crosse is wrapping up Bike Week with a Scavenger Hunt. A Bicycle Scavenger Hunt started at Cameron Park this afternoon with an approximately 3-mile route.      

Family and friends were invited to join the all-ages scavenger hunt. Teams had 90 minutes to gather items, take photos and answer questions.

Bicyclists were grouped into teams which organizers said is a great way to meet new people.

"There might be some bicycle safety questions on there, it's really just a way to encourage people to get out and enjoy a really fun evening on a bicycle," said Carolyn Dvorak, Southwest Region director with the Wisconsin Bike Federation. 
 

