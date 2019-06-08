Organizers cap Bike Week off with a scavenger hunt
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - La Crosse is wrapping up Bike Week with a Scavenger Hunt. A Bicycle Scavenger Hunt started at Cameron Park this afternoon with an approximately 3-mile route.
Family and friends were invited to join the all-ages scavenger hunt. Teams had 90 minutes to gather items, take photos and answer questions.
Bicyclists were grouped into teams which organizers said is a great way to meet new people.
"There might be some bicycle safety questions on there, it's really just a way to encourage people to get out and enjoy a really fun evening on a bicycle," said Carolyn Dvorak, Southwest Region director with the Wisconsin Bike Federation.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Man accused in assault arrested, children with him OK
- Airplane makes emergency landing on Mississippi River
- Governor orders gay pride flag to fly over Wisconsin Capitol
- Onalaska business receives The Soak it Up! Project Award
- De Soto man charged with burglary, obstruction
- $15 million awarded to family of bicyclist killed by driver
- Byrd's 3-RBI day propels Loggers to win over Larks
- Organizers cap Bike Week off with a scavenger hunt
- La Crosse's 'Downtown Walk Around' comes to an end
- County Health Rankings Report shows gaps in healthcare in surrounding counties