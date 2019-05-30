Opioid prescriptions down 21 percent in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The fight to eliminate opioid addiction in our area is continuing with a workshop in La Crosse.

The Alliance to HEAL hosted a forum to review what the group has done successfully and areas that need to be addressed.

The group is considering adding work groups to focus on policy legislation, community awareness and restorative justice.

There has been a 21 percent drop in opioid prescriptions in La Crosse County from the start of 2017 to the end of 2018.

That's according to Wisconsin's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program.

There is a range of reasons for the declining numbers.

"It's not that they want to just not prescribe them, but they also are looking at ways to improve patient function, so their pain is still managed," said Al Bliss, Health Educator with La Crosse County.

About 80 people attended today's meeting.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.