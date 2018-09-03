Open Streets La Crosse lets pedestrians dance in the street and sing in the rain
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The rain didn't stop people from enjoying streets opened up to pedestrians on Sunday.
The second annual Open Streets La Crosse took place on King Street, 5th Avenue and Main Street from 12:00 p.m. To 5:00 p.m.
People could bike, walk, skate, or even dance in the street without worrying about cars, or rain, interrupting them.
There was also a bike parade, a fashion show, and – although four wheels were forbidden – four-legged friends were welcome.
A pet parade was held as part of the Open Streets celebration. The parade took place from 2:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. The route went from the corner of 5th Avenue and King Street at Cameron Park to the corner of 7th Street and Main Street at Burns Park. Costumes for pets were optional but encouraged. Water bowls and treats were provided by Fun Fur Pets, who sponsored the pet parade.
Open Streets La Crosse was a collaboration between the Wisconsin Bike Federation, Explore La Crosse, Downtown Mainstreet Incorporated, and the city of La Crosse. It is part of an international Open Streets movement to help people see streets in a new way.
"It's an opportunity to look at the streets as a place to socialize, live, recreate, play -- taking away the fear or uncomfortable feeling of cars driving down the street," said Carolyn Dvorak, the Wisconsin Bike Federation's southwest region director.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Streets closed downtown for Open Streets La Crosse
- Prison officer sentenced for sexually assaulting inmates
- Some homeowners may have flooding damage covered by insurance
- La Farge Woman loses everything from flooding
- Hunger Task Force of La Crosse helping to feed those impacted by flooding
- La Crosse County raising awareness for drug overdoses, wants to eliminate stigma of addiction
- Move-in day at Western brings new students to their new homes
- 2nd French Island Is Going to the Dogs event goes to the dogs too
- In The Knowledge Open rights answers lose points for your team
- Local artist celebrates his 90th birthday giving back to the area he helped shape