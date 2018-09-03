Open Streets La Crosse lets pedestrians dance in the street and sing in the rain

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The rain didn't stop people from enjoying streets opened up to pedestrians on Sunday.

The second annual Open Streets La Crosse took place on King Street, 5th Avenue and Main Street from 12:00 p.m. To 5:00 p.m.

People could bike, walk, skate, or even dance in the street without worrying about cars, or rain, interrupting them.

There was also a bike parade, a fashion show, and – although four wheels were forbidden – four-legged friends were welcome.

A pet parade was held as part of the Open Streets celebration. The parade took place from 2:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. The route went from the corner of 5th Avenue and King Street at Cameron Park to the corner of 7th Street and Main Street at Burns Park. Costumes for pets were optional but encouraged. Water bowls and treats were provided by Fun Fur Pets, who sponsored the pet parade.

Open Streets La Crosse was a collaboration between the Wisconsin Bike Federation, Explore La Crosse, Downtown Mainstreet Incorporated, and the city of La Crosse. It is part of an international Open Streets movement to help people see streets in a new way.