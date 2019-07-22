Open house Tuesday for La Crosse's outgoing chief of police
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Community members have the chance to say goodbye to La Crosse's Chief of Police.
An open house and retirement event for current chief Ron Tischer will be held tomorrow at City Hall.
Chief Tischer has served as the Chief of the La Crosse Police Department since 2012.
He is the 17th chief to lead the department.
Tischer has taken a position as Police Chief for the Town of Payson Arizona.
The event is Tuesday from 10 to 11 in the morning in the lobby of La Crosse's City Hall.
