Online liquor orders ordinance in hands of La Crosse City Council

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The issue of online liquor orders and curbside pickup of alcohol is now in the hands of the La Crosse City Council. A city committee approved an ordinance that would allow local retailers to offer online ordering and alcohol pickup.

"It passed the judiciary and administrative committee it still needs to go before the council next week," said council member Jessica Olson.

The proposed ordinance would allow retailers with a class A liquor license to offer online orders for alcohol. A customer could drive up and pick up the item.

"When people order their groceries, if they want to include alcohol, the retailer would have to request to amend their premise description," said La Crosse City Clerk, Teri Lehrke.

That means a business would have to come up with a detailed plan that includes where the curbside pickup would take place orders would have to be placed, and no later than 2 p.m. and

picked up no later than 6 p.m.

The actual payment cannot happen online.

"The sales do have to be face-to-face according to state law," Lehrke said.

Originally, council member Andrea Richmond sponsored an ordinance that would ban this idea altogether, but the council voted that down.

"(We decided) what kind of framework can we have to ensure that there isn't the social harm effect of having an easier way to purchase alcohol," Olson said.

Olson is the sponsor of this proposed ordinance.

"I believe we shouldn't have an open Pandora's box," she said.

Olson had been in favor of banning online liquor orders altogether.

"The prospect of being able to just sit in your car and fool the store clerk into thinking you're sober is a lot easier than making a person get up and go into a brightly lit store that's full of people and has cameras," Olson said.

Lehrke said this ordinance also prevents multiple retailers from having different plans.

"Here's one person's plan, here's another person's plan and it could be different," she said. "This establishes some continuity and it will be easier to enforce."

The goal is not to make it easier for people to buy alcohol who shouldn't have it.

"It's not the majority of people it's the few people among us who unfortunately can't control their impulses and bad things happen when they are given free rein," Olson said.

The La Crosse Police Department helped write the ordinance. City officials said the ordinance is modeled after the one in Madison.

Official proposed ordinance

ORDINANCE NO. _______

AN ORDINANCE to create Section 4-20 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of

La Crosse to regulate online ordering and curbside pickup of alcohol beverages.

THE COMMON COUNCIL of the City of La Crosse do ordain as follows:

SECTION I: Section 4-20 is hereby created to read as follows:

Sec. 4-20 - Online Ordering and Curbside Pickup of Alcohol Beverages.

(a) No establishment shall allow online purchase of alcohol beverages and

curbside delivery of such purchases ("Click and Collect"), without first obtaining

approval from the Common Council to amend a licensed premises, upon

recommendation of the Judiciary & Administration Committee, to license that

portion of the establishment's parking lot that will allow vehicles to park for

purposes of picking up their online order. Online shall mean a website or

application or any other electronic or telecommunication means.

(1) The licensed establishment shall file a detailed operation plan with their

"Request to Amend Premises" form that clearly details how their "Click

and Collect" operation will function. The operation plan shall include the

licensee's protocol for assuring that underage persons and intoxicated

persons do not pick up alcohol via the "Click and Collect" program. The

plan of operation shall include a drawing of the entire premises to scale

with the areas for the order pickup program designated on the drawing,

along with their dimensions and the north point and date.

(2) Failure of licensee to provide a detailed operation plan with their

"Request to Amend Premises" shall result in the City Clerk's Office not

forwarding the "Request to Amend Premises" to the Judiciary &

Administration Committee and Common Council for consideration.

(b) No establishment holding an alcohol beverage license shall allow online

purchase and pick-up of alcohol beverages unless the sale is consummated on

the licensed premises.

(1) Payment for the purchase must be completed on premises and may not

be completed until the purchaser is at the licensed premises and has

presented valid photo identification that has been verified by a licensed

operator employed by the premises.

(2) The licensed operator must verify that the person placing the "Click and

Collect" order is the same person picking up the order.

(3) The sale and delivery of "Click and Collect" purchases shall be made

only by a licensed operator.

(4) No alcohol sales are permitted if the purchaser fails to present valid

photo identification.

(5) The "Click and Collect" system must allow the purchase of alcohol to be

denied without affecting the remainder of the purchase.

(c) Each "Click and Collect" transaction must capture and retain an image of the

vehicle into which the order is being loaded for thirty (30) days.



2

(d) Each "Click and Collect" transaction must record and retain the following

information for thirty (30) days:

(1) The name of the purchaser.

(2) The type of identification card presented and the number and expiration

date of that identification card.

(3) The purchaser's date of birth.

(4) The license plate of the vehicle into which the order is being loaded.

(e) Pick-up of "Click and Collect" orders shall be between the hours of 9:00 a.m.

and 6:00 p.m.

(f) There shall be a minimum four (4) hour waiting period between order time and

pick-up time.

(g) Orders placed after 2:00 p.m. cannot be picked up until the following day.

(h) If the "Click and Collect" purchaser is not the driver of the vehicle into which the

order is being loaded, the licensed operator must verify that the driver is 21

years of age or older. If the driver is less than 21, the alcohol sale must be

voided and cannot be completed.

(i) The licensed operator shall report to his or her manager any purchaser who

shows signs of impairment due to alcohol or legal or illegal drug consumption,

and in conjunction with the manager, shall assess impairment for purposes of

approving or denying the sale.

(j) The pick-up area for "Click and Collect" purchases shall be clearly defined with

visible markings, signs, and/or barriers.

(k) No events other than the delivery of "Click and Collect" orders shall be allowed

on the portion of the premises reserved for pick-up of "Click and Collect" orders.

(l) Police must be notified when an apparently underage, intoxicated or impaired

person attempts an alcohol purchase.

SECTION II: Create Section 4-1(a)(3) to read as follows:

(3) Any licensee or person who violates any provision of Section 4-20 shall

be subject to a forfeiture of not less than $250, nor more than $500

together with the cost of prosecution.

SECTION III: Should any portion of this ordinance be declared unconstitutional or

invalid by a court of competent jurisdiction, the remainder of this division shall not be affected.

SECTION IV: This ordinance shall take effect and be in force from and after its passage

and publication.



