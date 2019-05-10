One person dead in Monroe Co. crash between mini-van and semi
KENDALL, Wis. (WKBT) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Monroe County.
It happened Thursday at around 1:30 p.m. on State Highway 71 near County Highway W, just east of Kendall.
The Monroe Co. Sheriff says a Dodge Caravan was traveling eastbound when it crossed the center line and struck a semi-truck traveling westbound.
The van spun and came to rest in the ditch.
The driver of the van, a 30 year old man from Sauk City, died at the scene.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Fire at Weber Center Causes Evacuation
- Smoking ban in city parks will go into effect in La Crosse
- Downtown Onalaska Death Investigation
- Bill proposed to make tips tax-free
- Salvation Army of La Crosse to shelter more families with new upgrades
- Noodles & Company to open new location in Onalaska
- One person dead in Monroe Co. crash between mini-van and semi
- Winona State softball wins NCAA regional opener
- Coulee Region Humane Society to host summer camp focusing on animals
- Students plant pollinator-friendly plants