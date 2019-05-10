News

One person dead in Monroe Co. crash between mini-van and semi

Posted: May 09, 2019 11:10 PM CDT

Updated: May 09, 2019 11:10 PM CDT

KENDALL, Wis. (WKBT) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Monroe County.

It happened Thursday at around 1:30 p.m. on State Highway 71 near County Highway W, just east of Kendall.

The Monroe Co. Sheriff says a Dodge Caravan was traveling eastbound when it crossed the center line and struck a semi-truck traveling westbound.

The van spun and came to rest in the ditch.

The driver of the van, a 30 year old man from Sauk City, died at the scene. 

