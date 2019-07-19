One killed in Trempealeau Co. crash
WHITEHALL, Wis. (WKBT) - One person was killed and another suffered life threatening injuries in a two vehicle crash on Highway 53 Thursday night near Dubbert Road in the Whitehall area.
According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Department, names are not being released pending notification of family.
As of 11:50 Thursday night, crews from multiple agencies are still on the scene and Highway 53 is closed to traffic in the area.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is recommending northbound drivers on 53 exit onto WIS 95, head west to WIS 93. Take WIS 93 north to WIS 121 east back onto US 53. Southbound traffic should reverse that detour.
The investigation is ongoing. Stay with News 8000 for updates.
