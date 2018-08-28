UPDATE: Person identified in fatal motorcycle crash
HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) - One person is dead following a crash on Highway 53 in Holmen.
Officials identify the driver of the motorcycle as 30-year-old Kyle J. Rice.
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Department and Holmen police responded to a report of a motorcycle in the ditch south of County Highway M-H at around eleven Monday morning.
When police arrived, they found the driver of the motorcycle who was dead.
At the time of the accident, the motorcycle was traveling southbound.
The crash remains under investigation.
