One dead after motorcycle accident south of Stoddard

STODDARD, Wis. (WKBT) - The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a fatal motorcycle accident that happened Saturday night.

The Sheriff’s Office says that Michael R. Long, 61, of De Soto, died last night after he struck a dog while traveling southbound on Highway 35. The accident happened at about 9:20 p.m. about 4 minutes south of Stoddard.

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Stoddard Fire Department, Genoa Fire Department, and Tri State Ambulance.

The Sheriff’s Office says the accident is still under investigation and ask that anybody with further information call them at 608-637-2123.

