One dead after motorcycle accident south of Stoddard
STODDARD, Wis. (WKBT) - The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a fatal motorcycle accident that happened Saturday night.
The Sheriff’s Office says that Michael R. Long, 61, of De Soto, died last night after he struck a dog while traveling southbound on Highway 35. The accident happened at about 9:20 p.m. about 4 minutes south of Stoddard.
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Stoddard Fire Department, Genoa Fire Department, and Tri State Ambulance.
The Sheriff’s Office says the accident is still under investigation and ask that anybody with further information call them at 608-637-2123.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- La Crosse Board of Education tackles special education funding and private school vouchers
- Onalaska School District says goodbye to long-time administrators
- McGarty officially charged despite not appearing in court
- La Crosse recycling center struggles in wake of China declaration
- Boundary agreement nears for La Crosse, Shelby
Latest News
- La Crosse man charged in campus sexual assaults makes plea
- Minnesota lawmakers to pay homeowners to landscape for bees
- La Crosse Priest Charged in Sexual Assault Case
- Wisconsin lieutenant governor had unpaid parking tickets
- La Crosse Community Foundation supports a new project to end systemic racism
- La Crosse recycling center struggles in wake of China declaration
- Born Learning Trails opens in La Crescent
- Lane closures on I-90 in Winona County
- Two arrested following Internet Protection Task Force online operation
- Boundary agreement nears for La Crosse, Shelby