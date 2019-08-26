One arrested after using BB gun, machette at boat launch in Winona County

DRESBACH, Minn. (WKBT) - One man is under arrest after he was seen waiving a gun Monday afternoon at the Dresbach boat landing.

Winona County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a man acting suspiciously.

When they got there, they saw the man using a machete to chop up bushes near the boat landing.

The man then fired his weapon, which was later discovered to be a BB gun, in the direction of the officers.

Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude says the man was unaware that law enforcement were there.

The man then got into his truck, at which time officers arrested him.

The man, who was not named, faces charges of disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff says the arrest highlights the importance of people reporting suspicious activity.

"In this case, he wasn't assaulting the lady, he was just acting kind of out of control and out of it, so it's important for us to respond quickly and her to get out of here safely and thank goodness we were able to keep everybody away from the area," said Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude.

Deputies from the Winona County Sheriff's Department, along with members of the La Crescent Police as well as Houston County Sheriff's Department responded to the call.

