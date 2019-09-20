One adult and four small children treated for injuries following car and buggy accident

Jackson County, Wis - A car vs. Amish horse and buggy accident sent a woman and four small children to the hospital Thursday night.

According to Jackson County Sheriff's Office, both the buggy and vehicle were going in the same direction when the vehicle hit the buggy from the rear. This happened on US Highway 10 near McGower Road in the Town of Cleveland. Hwy 10 was shut down for about two hours.

Police reported the buggy had one adult female and four small children while the vehicle had one driver. All five in the buggy were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Fairchild First Responders and Fire, Gold Cross Ambulance, Black River Falls EMS, Osseo First Responders, Mayo Ambulance and Life-Link Helicopter all responded.

"The Jackson County Sheriff's Office would like to remind drivers of the importance of your full attention while driving a motor vehicle. Distractions do not simply refer to texting or using a cellphone behind the wheel. Other actions like eating and searching for items underneath a seat may also distract a driver from the road. 2019 Arrive Alive reports that 18% of fatal traffic crashes are from distracted driving."

The incident is still under investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office with no names being released at this time.

