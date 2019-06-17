Onalaska streets undergoing repairs
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - Onalaska streets will be undergoing some construction.
The public works department will be doing repairs on Troy St. from 2nd Ave. N. to 6th Ave. N.
The repairs will include replacing the sanitary sewer, water main, and storm sewer.
There will also be repaving work done on Troy St. east of 6th Ave. N. for 600 feet. 6th Ave. N. will also be repaved from Troy St. to Vilas St.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- La Crosse Tribune eliminating 20 positions
- POLICE: Teen dies in Town of Holland crash
- La Crosse Parks and Rec finalizing $3.5 million tennis facility plan
- Construction postponed on 3rd Street, La Crosse
- Xcel helicopter transmission line inspections begin
- Minnesota governor to hand over power during knee surgery
- Bill would allow schools to release parents' names
- Western student appointed to Wisconsin Technical College System Board
- Hunters kill 38K turkeys during spring hunt
- Rail supporters propose more Amtrak stops in La Crosse