Onalaska streets undergoing repairs

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - Onalaska streets will be undergoing some construction.

The public works department will be doing repairs on Troy St. from 2nd Ave. N. to 6th Ave. N.

The repairs will include replacing the sanitary sewer, water main, and storm sewer.

There will also be repaving work done on Troy St. east of 6th Ave. N. for 600 feet. 6th Ave. N. will also be repaved from Troy St. to Vilas St.

