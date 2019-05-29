Onalaska schools holding retirement Open House
Celebrating retirement of Fran Finco, Roger Fruit
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - The Onalaska Board of Education is holding an Open House to celebrate the retirement of Fran Finco, Superintendent, and Roger Fruit, Director of Instructional Services.
The community and district staff are welcome to attend the event on Monday, June 3 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the District Office at 237 Second Avenue South.
