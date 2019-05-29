News

Onalaska schools holding retirement Open House

Celebrating retirement of Fran Finco, Roger Fruit

Posted: May 29, 2019 12:07 PM CDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 12:07 PM CDT

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - The Onalaska Board of Education is holding an Open House to celebrate the retirement of Fran Finco, Superintendent, and Roger Fruit, Director of Instructional Services.

The community and district staff are welcome to attend the event on Monday, June 3 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the District Office at 237 Second Avenue South.

Contact

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars