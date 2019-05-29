Onalaska schools holding retirement Open House

Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - The Onalaska Board of Education is holding an Open House to celebrate the retirement of Fran Finco, Superintendent, and Roger Fruit, Director of Instructional Services.

The community and district staff are welcome to attend the event on Monday, June 3 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the District Office at 237 Second Avenue South.

Contact

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.