Onalaska Police name new school resource officer
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - The Onalaska Police Department has selected a new school resource officer.
17-year-veteran Officer Leah Myers has been named to the position.
Myers has been with the Onalaska Police Department for 13 years, serving with the department's D.A.R.E. program for the past 8.
The department recently held a selection process for the school resource postion and Officer Meyers accepted the role.
Myers takes over for Matthew Jahr who was recently promoted to Sergeant.
She will be serving all Onalaska schools.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- UPDATE: Oktoberfest office break-in suspect identified
- Rudy's closing for season tonight
- UPDATE: Shelter-in-place orders lifted for 3 northside schools
- 4th person arrested in illegal Wisconsin THC vaping business
- UPDATE: 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Wisconsin cemetery
- La Crosse's new Police Chief identifies three of law enforcement's biggest challenges
- Key plan for Riverside North site ready to go before La Crosse Common Council
- Non-certified detectors a cause for concern
- GOP congressional candidate wants constitutional convention
- Republican Sen. Johnson OK with China investigating Bidens