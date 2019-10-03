Onalaska Police name new school resource officer

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - The Onalaska Police Department has selected a new school resource officer.

17-year-veteran Officer Leah Myers has been named to the position.

Myers has been with the Onalaska Police Department for 13 years, serving with the department's D.A.R.E. program for the past 8.

The department recently held a selection process for the school resource postion and Officer Meyers accepted the role.

Myers takes over for Matthew Jahr who was recently promoted to Sergeant.

She will be serving all Onalaska schools.

