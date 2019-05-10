Onalaska Police identify man fatally injured in incident
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - An Onalaska man has died following an incident in the 200 block of Main Street last week.
According to authorities, the La Crosse County Medical Examiner's Office notified police Wednesday of the death of Charles J. Wolowicz Jr.
On May 3, Wolowicz, 41, had fallen and suffered a head injury, police say. Wolowicz was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The results of an autopsy are pending and the incident remains under investigation.
Contact Investigator Pete Jakowski at 608-392-0284 with any information related to the case.
