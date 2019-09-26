Onalaska outdoor retail store closing

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - An Onalaska outdoor retail chain store, that sells hunting, fishing and camping gear, is closing its doors.

According to a manager, Gander Outdoors of Onalaska is in the liquidation process.

The manager was unable to confirm a closing date.

