Onalaska man wins big in the Wisconsin Lottery

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 01:40 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 01:40 PM CDT

ONALASKA, Wis (WKBT) - An Onalaska man won big in the Wisconsin Lottery.

Randy Dwyer of Onalaska won the top prize of $200,000 in the Maximum Green instant game.

Dwyer bought the ticket at Kwik Trip (W6782 Abbey Rd.) in Onalaska.

The chances of winning the Maximum Green top prize is 1 in 312,000, making Dwyer one very lucky man. 

 

