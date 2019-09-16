Onalaska man wins big in the Wisconsin Lottery
ONALASKA, Wis (WKBT) - An Onalaska man won big in the Wisconsin Lottery.
Randy Dwyer of Onalaska won the top prize of $200,000 in the Maximum Green instant game.
Dwyer bought the ticket at Kwik Trip (W6782 Abbey Rd.) in Onalaska.
The chances of winning the Maximum Green top prize is 1 in 312,000, making Dwyer one very lucky man.
