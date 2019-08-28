Onalaska grad and NBA player Matt Thomas gives back to community with auction

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - An Onalaska High School grad and now NBA player is back home helping area kids achieve their dreams.

Matt Thomas is back in the area holding his annual basketball camp.

While in town, he's also trying to help raise funds for the Onalaska Adaptive Physical Education program.

Thomas and his family held a silent auction fundraiser Tuesday at Eagle Bluff Elementary,'

Thomas says Onalaska gave him a lot and now he can return the favor.

"I have a platform because of basketball and I try to use that platform any way possible to hopefully impact and inspire kids," said Thomas.

