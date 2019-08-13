Onalaska Fire Department trains to provide assistance in mass casualty event

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - First responders in our area are training to provide assistance in case of a mass casualty incident.

The Onalaska Fire and Police departments trained with the La Crosse County Emergency Management Office Monday evening in Onalaska.

The training comes in the wake of shooting incidents in Ohio, Texas and California.

Training will help build communication practices between the different departments.

The need for immediate care makes the training necessary.

"We usually like to have the police department go in and clear the scene before we go in, so yes we have responded to calls that it may make you a little bit concerned as to what activities that are happening there, or am I putting myself at risk," said Onalaska Fire Department Captain Rick Molzahn.

The Onalaska Fire Department also recently trained with Tri-State Ambulance to help fire fighters know what resources paramedics have available.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.