Onalaska Fire Department celebrates 125 years of serving community

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - The Onalaska Fire Department held a 125th anniversary celebration at American Legion Post 336 on Saturday.

Guests were greeted by firefighters who demonstrated their skills rescuing people from vehicles and educated people about fire and safety.

Kids could burn some energy in a water gun fight or on a rock climbing wall.

There was also a beam from the World Trade Center on display, along with a variety of equipment used by firefighters.

The department is raising money to add tactical vests to their gear.

"We had a fire fighter that was killed in the line of duty in Appleton not too long ago. It's been a mission of ours for a while now to try and get those vests just in case, just a little added protection [for] our firefighters," Troy Gudie, the Onalaska Fire Department’s assistant fire chief.

The fire department plans to hold more events this year to honor the special anniversary.

