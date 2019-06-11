Onalaska Community Days celebrating 14 years

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBKT) - Onalaska Community Days is celebrating 14 years and will have something for everyone at this year's celebration at the Onalaska American Legion grounds on June 14 and 15.

Friday night kicks off with a celebration of 125 years of service with the Onalaska Fire Department with the Firefighter's Dance featuring music from Slow No Wake at 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 15 will start with Walk with Warriors with the YMCA, a new and improved family area open from 10 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. featuring many community businesses, non-profit organizations, and entertainment. There will also be a Legion Wood bat tournament, Texas hold-em, bingo and more throughout the day. Music on Saturday night will feature Studebaker 7, The Fabulous Baloney Skins and Sell Out.

Money raised from Onalaska Community Days goes right back to the community.

