Onalaska business wins Friend of the Environment award

WMC Policy Day 2019

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - An Onalaska business has won a 2019 Business Friend of the Environment Award for environmental innovation.

Empire Screen Printing, Inc., of Onalaska won for environmental innovation in the small business category, according to a news release.

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) has recognized companies with the Wisconsin Business Friend of the Environment Award for 30 years. This year, companies were chosen for programs that demonstrate an innovative approach to environmental protection and going above and beyond what is required by regulatory compliance.

Nine companies were recognized on Tuesday, August 13, at WMC's Policy Day for winning a Business Friend of Environment Award.

"The business community in Wisconsin is a leader when it comes to environmental sustainability, innovation and stewardship," said WMC Director of Environmental & Energy Policy Lane Ruhland. "The Business Friend of the Environment Awards show that protecting environment and growing a business are not mutually exclusive."

This year's award winners represent companies in each category size, ranging from small to large, which have made significant improvements in the areas of sustainability, environmental stewardship and environmental innovation.

2019 Business Friend of the Environment Award Winners:

SUSTAINABILITY

Outlook Group, Neenah (Small Category)

Georgia-Pacific Green Bay Broadway Mill, Green Bay (Medium Category)

Bergstrom Automotive, Neenah (Large Category)

ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP

ITU AbsorbTech, New Berlin (Small Category)

Masters Gallery Foods, Plymouth (Medium Category)

Menasha Packaging – Hartford Plant, Hartford (Large Category)

ENVIRONMENTAL INNOVATION

Empire Screen Printing, Inc., Onalaska (Small Category)

Linetec, Wausau (Medium Category)

Waupaca Foundry, Inc., Waupaca (Large Category)

The 2019 Wisconsin Business Friend of the Environment award winners were selected by an independent panel of judges representing industry, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, an environmental non-profit, an environmental attorney and an environmental consultant.

