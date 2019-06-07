Onalaska business receives The Soak it Up! Project Award

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - An Onalaska business was recently recognized for reducing their stormwater runoff.

Misty's Dance Unlimited was named the first Soak it Up! Project Award recipient. The business's 16,000

square foot Onalaska International Performing Arts Center, dedicated in 2018, serves more than 800 dancers each week. Through careful design on the property, no stormwater runoff leaves the property. All rain and snowmelt that fall on the roof and parking lot flow directly to three rain gardens, where water soaks into the ground and filters down to restore groundwater. The basins are planted with deep rooted native plants and trees that soak up stormwater and provide natural beauty and habitat for endangered species.

All citizens are invited to nominate their own stormwater management project or another to receive the 2019 Soak It Up! Award.

Nominate projects at lacrosseareawaters.org. This regional water education website also features information about managing runoff and how to complete stormwater projects on urban land.

