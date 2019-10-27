Old furniture gets new life at Repurpose Art Challenge

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The 5-th annual 'Repurpose Art Challenge' was held at the Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area's ReStore.

Community members were encouraged to refurbish or re purpose items from the ReStore.

Thirty people took on the challenge and their final products were judged by community members and guest judges.

The manager of ReStore says these projects happen year-round...but today is when they happen most often.

"This is just a small number of the projects we see throughout the course of the year, but these are the folks that really wanted to show off what they've been able to create," says ReStore manager Steve Baker.

Today's event marked the end of ReStore's 13th anniversary celebrations.

