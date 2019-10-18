Oktoberfest USA shows appreciation for volunteer groups

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Oktoberfest USA recently recognized volunteer groups that worked at this year's festival.

This year's Oktoberfest was supported by 235 local sponsors and 700 volunteers from 80 different non-profit groups.

La Crosse Festivals returned $84, 451 back to the community through donations to the organizations that volunteered at Oktoberfest.

According to a news release, any group interested in partnering with Oktoberfest to earn stipends may contact the Oktoberfest office at 608-784-FEST.

