News

Oktoberfest USA shows appreciation for volunteer groups

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 01:37 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 01:37 PM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Oktoberfest USA recently recognized volunteer groups that worked at this year's festival.

This year's Oktoberfest was supported by 235 local sponsors and 700 volunteers from 80 different non-profit groups.

La Crosse Festivals returned $84, 451 back to the community through donations to the organizations that volunteered at Oktoberfest. 

According to a news release, any group interested in partnering with Oktoberfest to earn stipends may contact the Oktoberfest office at 608-784-FEST.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars