Oktoberfest USA shows appreciation for volunteer groups
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Oktoberfest USA recently recognized volunteer groups that worked at this year's festival.
This year's Oktoberfest was supported by 235 local sponsors and 700 volunteers from 80 different non-profit groups.
La Crosse Festivals returned $84, 451 back to the community through donations to the organizations that volunteered at Oktoberfest.
According to a news release, any group interested in partnering with Oktoberfest to earn stipends may contact the Oktoberfest office at 608-784-FEST.
