Oktoberfest Uber, Lyft, Taxi pick-up zone

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 10:28 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 10:28 AM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse Police Department announced a specific zone for pick-up by Taxi, Uber or Lyft during Oktoberfest.

Due to road closures downtown during the event, 300 Jay Street will be the only pick-up area for Taxi, Uber or Lyft rides out of town.

 

