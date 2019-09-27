Oktoberfest Uber, Lyft, Taxi pick-up zone

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse Police Department announced a specific zone for pick-up by Taxi, Uber or Lyft during Oktoberfest.

Due to road closures downtown during the event, 300 Jay Street will be the only pick-up area for Taxi, Uber or Lyft rides out of town.

