Oktoberfest Uber, Lyft, Taxi pick-up zone
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse Police Department announced a specific zone for pick-up by Taxi, Uber or Lyft during Oktoberfest.
Due to road closures downtown during the event, 300 Jay Street will be the only pick-up area for Taxi, Uber or Lyft rides out of town.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure causing delays on Rose Street
- Oktoberfest Uber, Lyft, Taxi pick-up zone
- New police chief selected for La Crosse
- Onalaska outdoor retail store closing
- Two new mountain bike trails open up in Hixon Forest
- Speaker asks governor to move congressional special election
- La Crescent soccer powers past St.Charles; Aquinas volleyball sweeps Tomah 3-0
- Oktoberfest Torchlight Parade illuminates La Crosse's Northside
- Governor Tony Evers visits Oktoberfest for Wisconsin Craft Brewery Day
- Bangor development hold official ground breaking