Oktoberfest Torchlight Parade illuminates La Crosse's Northside
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - There were activities all throughout Thursday at the Oktoberfest grounds, but the Torchlight Parade is the official kick-off to Oktoberfest.
Thousands of people lined the streets on La Crosse's Northside to watch all the floats and marching bands decked out in colorful lights.
Nearly 100 different floats began their march on Gillette and Kane Streets and ended near the Northside Fest Grounds.
Representing this year's Torchlight Parade was Scott Skogen who has been a pastor at North Presbyterian Church on the Northside of La Crosse for 19 years.
