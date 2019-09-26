Oktoberfest 2019 Festmaster and Frau revealed

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - This year's Oktoberfest Festmaster and Frau were introduced Wednesday night during the Festmaster's Ball at the La Crosse Center.

The honor goes to local dentist Terry Cowgill and his Frau Shelly.

Terry and his wife own Cowgill Dental in La Crosse and Onalaska and is probably best known for his comedic commercials.

The Cowgills have three children. Their son, Jonah, who has autism, was the 2010 Special Fester.

Shelly and Terry have known since April 12, on Shelly's Birthday, that Terry had been chosen as the Festmaster, keeping it a secret for five months.

At 50 years old, Cowgill is the second-youngest festmaster.

"How a kid from Caledonia can become a La Crosse Festmaster is pretty amazing to me. We're honored, humbled, just so proud to represent this area that we've loved our entire life," said Cowgill.

The Cowgills round out this year’s Oktoberfest royalty, with two parade marshals, a Special Fester, a Miss Oktoberfest and Mrs. Oktoberfest.

