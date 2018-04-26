Officials: Wisconsin children find dead man on way to school

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) - School district officials say six children on their way to school in southeastern Wisconsin found a dead man near a church.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the children arrived at their West Allis elementary school Wednesday and said they found a man lying on the ground and he was unresponsive. Their principal called West Allis police who determined the man was dead.

Deputy Police Chief Robert Fletcher said the investigation is ongoing and that police are not releasing the man's name or information about how he died at this time. Fletcher added that police "are not searching for any suspects and there is not a danger to the public."

A letter that the West Allis-West Milwaukee School District sent to parents said counselors have been sent to the schools.

___

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com

