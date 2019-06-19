News

Officials searching Wisconsin River for child

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (AP) - Officials are searching the Wisconsin River near Wisconsin Dells for a missing child.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says that search will resume Wednesday morning. Authorities said they were called to an area called The Narrows about 6 p.m. Tuesday for a child who went under the water.

Authorities postponed the search late Tuesday night.

 

 

