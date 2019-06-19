Officials searching Wisconsin River for child
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (AP) - Officials are searching the Wisconsin River near Wisconsin Dells for a missing child.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says that search will resume Wednesday morning. Authorities said they were called to an area called The Narrows about 6 p.m. Tuesday for a child who went under the water.
Authorities postponed the search late Tuesday night.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- La Crosse student killed in multi-vehicle crash identified
- Search effort for missing child on Wisconsin River now considered recovery mission
- Two dead after semi crashes, explodes on Interstate 94
- Hemp farmer charged with selling drugs
- 3 injured in Vernon Co. head-on collision, including 8 week old girl
- Wisconsin Assembly passes bills to combat homelessness
- Wisconsin Assembly passes 5G technology regulation bill
- Illegal turns still a problem at Losey Boulevard and State Road during construction
- Camp Invention keeps kids learning about STEM fields during summer
- DNR board to vote on permanent catfish season framework